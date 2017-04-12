Walk from Biggleswade to Dunstable for gran’s last wishes

Kind-hearted volunteers will walk 25 miles through the Bedfordshire countryside to make a gran’s dream come true before cancer overtakes her.

Grandmother Diane Mead, 53, was diagnosed with terminal cancer weeks ago. Her last wish is for a final holiday by the sea with her baby grandson.

And family friend Becky Errington is determined to make that dream come true with the sponsored 25-mile walk from her home in Stotfold back to Dunstable on Saturday, April 15.

Becky said: “I decided it last week. I often walk my dog about eight miles and I thought ‘this is something I can do’.

“We’re all Dunstable born and bred, and Diane and her family still live there. There’s a group signed up already but the more people who take part the better.”

Diane beat breast cancer three years ago and according to Becky, family members have been devastated at the sudden return of her illness, with a prognosis of six months.

Becky said: “Her main wish is to go to the seaside and say goodbye to it with my nephew. He’s going to be one in May and it breaks my heart .

“We’ve managed to get a holiday with the Sunshine Group and what I want to do is raise as much money as I can so that for these last few months the family can have memories to treasure.”

Diane is aware of the walk, as is her husband and four children and Becky is hoping to recruit as many volunteers as possible for the 25-mile length journey.

It will take a scenic route, travelling through Barton-le-Clay and other picturesque Bedfordshire villages.

Becky added: “I’m doing whatever I can to help and for me, this holiday is the beginning.”

The walk departs Meadowsweet Way, Stotfold, at 11am on Saturday, April 15 and all are invited. To sponsor it, visit www.gofundme.com/dianes-wishes.