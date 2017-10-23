Warning issued over fire risk fridges

A range of fridges have sparked safety fears due to a risk of overheating and fire due to a component fault.

The CAPLE brand refrigerators, manufactured between 2007 and 2008, have been identified by industry body Electrical Safety First as potentially dangerou.

They strongly recommend that anyone with one of these appliances should stop using it until it has been checked by the manufacturer.

Anyone suspecting they have a fridge which is part of the recalled items can find model and serial numbers inside the fridge compartment, on the left hand side, behind the bottom tray.

Affected models:

Ri551

Ri731

Ri732Fa

Serial numbers affected are those in which the 14th and 15th digit are one of the following two digits:

71 / 72 / 73 / 74 / 75 / 76 / 77 / 78 / 79

7A / 7B / 7C

81 / 82 / 83 / 84 / 85 / 86 / 87 / 88 / 89

8A / 8B / 8C

Anyone who has an affected appliance should contact CAPLE immediately. They will arrange for a free visit from an engineer to fix the problem.

They also ask anyone who used to have an affected CAPLE refrigerator to let CAPLE know so their details can be removed from their database.

CAPLE can be contacted by telephone on 0800 458 6318 or by email at caple.modifications@0800repair.com

Electrical Safety First strongly recommends that anyone who discovers they have an electrical item that has been recalled should stop using it until it has been checked by the manufacturer.