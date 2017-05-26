‘We want to reassure public ahead of Luton Carnival’

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire Police has spoken out to offer reassurance ahead of Sunday’s Luton Carnival event.

The force has reviewed its event operations following the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena on Monday, May 22 – which saw 22 people lose their lives.

Police and Crime Commissioner Kathryn Holloway said: “I want to reassure the public that Bedfordshire Police has a well developed plan around the Luton Carnival.

“It has always been my intention to provide highly visible policing at the event, people will see police officers out in strength to help them confidently enjoy this brilliant carnival.

“In the run up to the carnival the Force has visited schools to drive home the message that disorder like last year’s, will not be tolerated.

“CCTV is everywhere and offenders will be caught as they were in 2016, even where young people have not been in trouble before they can still receive a substantial prison sentence.”

Her views were echoed by senior Bedfordshire Police officers.

Superintendent Greg Horsford added: “We will be conducting a robust police presence at the Luton International Carnival on Sunday, May 28, and are reviewing our operation for the day, as would be expected for any crowded places and large incidents in the wake of an attack such as the tragic event in Manchester.

“We expect this will be a safe and enjoyable family event, however, as in previous years we will work closely with the UK Centre for Carnival Arts and other partners, including the other emergency services and Luton Borough Council, to ensure we are fully prepared.

“There is currently no reason to believe that there is any threat which should give cause for concern to the public, but we recognise that yesterday’s events may be concerning for those who are planning to attend.

“By increasing our staff around the perimeter of the carnival, we will provide additional reassurance and engagement with the public, and have reviewed this resourcing as a precautionary measure.

“We would like to remind residents and those planning to go to the carnival that our increased presence is purely to help ensure their safety, provide reassurance and of course deter any would-be offenders from causing disruption or harm to anyone attending.

“The carnival is no place for criminality and we hope to work together with our partners to ensure the day runs smoothly and safely. You can find further advice about this Sunday’s event here: https://www.bedsalert.co.uk/da/180348”