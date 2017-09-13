Westfield Nursery welcomes new headteacher

Wesstfield Nursery School in Dunstable has welcomed a new headteacher.

Elizabeth Collins was appointed following the retirement of the previous headteacher. She started her new role at the nursery, that has classes for children aged two to five, on September 1.

Maxine Boyle, chair of governors, said: “Myself and the governing body are delighted to congratulate Liz Collins on her recent appointment as the new head teacher of Westfield Nursery School.

“We are confident that she will being strong leadership skills and form close bonds with staff, parents/carers, children and the wider community.”

Mrs Collins has previous leadership experience at a number of schools.

She said: “I look forward to getting to know the children and staff and to building on the existing record of outstanding achievement.

“I am keen to serve the school and its community by working in close partnership with all staff, governors, parents/carers and education partners.”