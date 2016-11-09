Wheatsheaf pub concert to unite war veterans

Dunstable singers are rallying together to support veterans as they remember the fallen with an afternoon of special pub performances.

On Sunday, November 13, The Wheatsheaf, High Street North, will be hosting a toast to the fallen at 12.30pm, before an afternoon of wartime songs and popular music.

Residents and veterans are also invited to breakfast at the pub at 9am, followed by the remembrance service at Priory Church, after which everyone will head to the pub.

Ricky Smith, 52, known to many as singer ‘The Sensational Clayton Stevens’, said: “Over the years, on Remembrance Sunday, the veterans have descended upon Priory Church to participate in a ceremony of remembrance and to reflect on past friends.

“However, as the years have passed by, sadly so have old friends. Many heroes have been displaced and have no links to the gathering.

“We would like to make it known to all that we will meet at Dunstable’s Wheatsheaf, providing companionship and conversation.”

Local musicians will be singing a range of favourite wartime songs, such as Pack Up Your Troubles, while styles such as jazz and soul will also be sung.

Each artist, including Clayton, will be taking part in a 30-40 minute set.

Names of performers include: Elsadie, Dave ‘Bluesy’ Brown, Jay Joseph and Sean Stevens.

Veterans and children can enter the pub concert for free and punters are kindly asked to donate £2, the money being split between three charities: The Royal British Legion, Help for Heroes and Combat Stress.

Clayton said: “I wanted to include Combat Stress because the amount of soldiers who have taken their lives due to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is shocking.

“We also invite people to come and remember their lost loved ones – whether they were war veterans or not.”

Clayton was in the Royal Artillery from 1977-1988. He served in 137 Java Field Battery, Forty Field Regiment Royal Artillery.

His career took him across the world to countries including, Denmark, Germany, Kenya, and Belize.

He said: “I really admire Dunstable town’s charity contribution over the years.”