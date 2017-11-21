When is Dunstable’s official Christmas lights switch on for 2017?

Dunstable Town Council is preparing for this year’s annual Christmas Tree Carols and Torchlight Processions.

The festive event will start at 7pm on Friday, December, in Ashton Square.

There will be a torchlight procession through Priory House Gardens followed by a carol service from the massed choirs of Dunstable.

>>> Houghton Regis Town Council is organising a Christmas Carol Service and Tree lights switch on, on Saturday, December 2, at All Saints Church, Houghton Regis.

The Town Mayor’s Carol Service will start at 5pm, followed by the Christmas tree lights being switched on and seasonal refreshments.