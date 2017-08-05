Whipsnade art exhibition takes guests on a journey through ‘creative explosion’

A Whipsnade art exhibition attended by Dunstable’s Town Mayor celebrated the talented work of mature students.

The mixed media art show opened at Whipsnade Village Hall on Friday with the weekend exhibition paying tribute to the hard work and effort of local art students.

Course leader, Dr Lorna Moore, said: “The exhibition showed a mixed ability of talents all working together and I curated the show to enable visitors to feel that they were walking into a 3D sketchbook; it showed the work in progress, keeping it alive.

“On opening night we had about 40 or 50 people visit, while the students were absolutely ecstatic; it gave them a dialogue for their work.”

Dunstable mayor, Councillor Gloria Martin, said: “I was very impressed. The work was very, very good – there were flashes of brilliance.”

Dr Moore, whose students learn a variety of mediums and receive visits from artists, as well as still life models, has exciting plans for the run up to Christmas.

She said: “I’m going to see if I can use an empty shop in Dunstable to open a temporary ‘pop-up shop’, so class members can work there and people can come in and talk to them; it’s going to be a hybrid between an exhibition and a work in progress.”

Classes start on Tuesday, September 12, at Whipsnade Village Hall: 1pm - 4pm. There are also Wednesday and Friday morning sessions.

Call: 07943204190.

https://www.facebook.com/Dr-Lorna-Moores-Creative-Art-Course-210325729432769/

