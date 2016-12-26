Woman badly hurt after 10ft fall at airport

Emergency services were called to Luton Airport on Christmas Eve after a woman was badly hurt after falling 10-12ft outside the terminal.

A Magpas Air Ambulance flew in to the airport at 11:33am.

Magpas doctor Lee Soomaroo and paramedic Ryan Warwick assessed the patient in her 20s who had suffered a head injury.

They gave the woman a general anaesthetic at the scene (providing her with A&E level care there and then) and then flew her to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where upon arrival she was in a very serious but stable condition.

The East of England Ambulance Service and Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service crews were also in attendance.