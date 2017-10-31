Woman hit with brick ‘because of nationality’ in Dunstable

A woman who was attacked with a brick in Dunstable yesterday believes she was singled out because of her nationality.

The woman was walking near Viceroy Court while talking on her phone between 5.30am and 5.40am when she was approached from behind by a man who hit her with a brick causing minor injuries.

After the victim started running, the offender turned and fled in the opposite direction.

According to police, the offender did not to do anything else. He is described as white, stocky, aged around 30, clean shaven and was wearing a black jacket with the hood up.

Sergeant James Hart said: “The motivation for this incident is perceived by the victim to be because of her nationality. Our investigation is ongoing, but we are keen to speak to anyone who has any information about the incident; whether you were in the area at the time and saw anything, or whether you know who may be responsible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number JD/46923/2017. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111.