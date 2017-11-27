Woman hurt after collision with motorcycle near busway in Luton

Police are investigating after a woman sustained serious injuries after she was involved in a hit and run in Luton on Saturday morning.

At around 11am, a collision occurred between a pedestrian and a motorcycle on a footpath next to the Luton and Dunstable Busway, near Skimpot Road.

The pedestrian was later taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Following the collision, the motorcycle left the scene.

The motorcycle is described as having three riders, who all had their heads covered either with helmets or with hoodies.

The driver may have been wearing a blue or green hoody.

PC Jez Hutton, investigating, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw the incident, as well as anyone who may have seen a bike with three riders in the area just after 11am.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call PC Hutton on 101 quoting reference number 125 of Saturday, November 25.