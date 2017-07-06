Woman sexually assaulted near Long Hedge, Dunstable

A woman was sexually assaulted in Dunstable by a man with a distinctive tattoo on his neck.

At around 10.45am on yesterday (Wednesday) a woman was walking along the footpath between the Dunstable bus way and Long Hedge when she was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her before walking off.

The man is described as white, of average build, aged in his 30s, with short brown hair. He was wearing a long sleeved burgundy coloured jumper, blue jeans and brown shoes. He had a tattoo on his neck which appeared to be writing with “M” at the front.

PC Amy Ison said: “We take assaults of this nature very seriously and are appealing to anyone who might have seen the incident or thinks they may know the man responsible.

“What happened is unacceptable and we will do all we can to try and find the man responsible and support the victim.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 144 of 5 July or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.