Woman ‘shaken’ after handbag theft in Dunstable

A Dunstable woman was left “shaken” after a thief grabbed her handbag and fled in broad daylight.

The woman was walking along St Peter’s Road on Sunday, September 17, between 12pm and 2pm when she was approached by a man.

The man grabbed the woman’s handbag and walked off in the direction of Priory Road.

The offender is described as a white man in his 30s. At the time of the offence he was seen wearing a chequered raincoat with the hood up.

Community officer PC Natalie Peters said: “This was a nasty, opportunistic crime which has left the victim shaken up. We are keen on speaking to anyone with information which might help with the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number JD/40418/2017. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.