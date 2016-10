Luton’s Phoenix Starr Academy of Dance has qualified for the third year running to represent England at the European and World street dance championships 2017.

And seven-year-old Taesha Thomas came second in this year’s contest in Glasgow.

The Academy is holding the official opening of its new premises in Chapel Street on October 25 when Luton rapper Nafe Smallz will be making an appearance.

> More information from missj.buckley@hotmail.com