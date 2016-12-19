Young Dunstable football team learning life skills as well as tactics

Team HFA – a Dunstable under 9s football side – is learning valuable life lessons as well as the game’s tactics, rules and regulations.

Founder and coach Danny Hamilton said: “We see sport as a great way for children to stay healthy but also to learn important life skills, so they may become more rounded individuals.

“It’s a bit more than just kicking a ball around. So instead of training last week, we took the players and their siblings to the Luton & Dunstable Hospital where they donated gifts for the youngsters who unfortunately will be spending Christmas in the children’s ward.” Danny added: “The team was only formed this year and is run by volunteers. It’s sponsored by Urban & Rural, Leagrave, which enables us to use our time and funds to do good deeds like this.”

Next June parents will be using pedal power in the 53 mile London to Brighton bike ride in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

The young players will each complete a bike ride of 5.3 miles.