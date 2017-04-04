Youthscape gets about in Vauxhall Zafira

They’ve been to Cornwall to educate 300 teenagers on the dangers of sexting and up to Scotland to train 500 youth workers on how to support disadvantaged young people.

They’ve also driven to Birmingham to train more youth workers on a different project and visited a group of young girls on the fringes of criminal gangs.

Bedfordshire charity Youthscape have been able to carry out all this good work thanks to the generous donation of a seven-seater Vauxhall Zafira.

Chief executive Chris Curtis said: “It allows us to help young people in every school in Luton. We have special trips on a Tuesday to support students in danger of being excluded.

“We get to meetings with parents and youngsters in their own homes where they’re more comfortable to speak about the problems they’re facing.”

Vauxhall spokeswoman Cherie Denton said: “We’re pleased to support Youthscape in their excellent work all over the country.”