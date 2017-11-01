Zombie ‘Thrill the World’ flash mob spooks Dunstable!

A Dunstable flash mob surprised Quadrant shoppers on Saturday, as zombies took to the streets to dance to Michael Jackson’s Hallowe’en hit, ‘Thriller’.

Suzanne Bradshaw, 40, of Dunstable, organised the spooktacular dance as part of the ‘Thrill the World’ annual flashmob event, where people across the world attempt to break a new ‘Thrill the World’ record.

Zombie dancers.

The zombies took to the streets at 10am GMT on Saturday, October 28, surprising Dunstable shoppers with their scary routine.

Suzanne said: “It was really good! We had about 27 people taking part who absolutely loved it.

“It was hilarious - they came out and did it and then off they went!

“We had both children and parents involved, the parents saying ‘I can’t believe the things you make me do!’

Zombie dancers.

“It was quite random and people were looking around thinking ‘what’s going on!’”

Suzanne, head of English at Hillborough Junior School, roped in pupils from year five and students from local Irish dancing school, Scoil Rince Realta to take part, with her school students learning the routine in PE lessons.

Suzanne’s daughter, Annabel, age eight, also took part, while Suzanne’s parents and husband, David, 43, helped behind the scenes.

Suzanne said: “I recently turned 40 and as part of my celebrations, I wrote a list of 40 things to complete within the year of things I have never done before.

Zombie dancers.

“Two of these were: to participate in a flashmob and attempt a world record.

“We also raised £40 for Children in Need and I hope to organise the event again next year - bigger and better!

“The Quadrant have been brilliant!”

Suzanne’s other birthday challenges include giving blood and volunteering.

Zombie dancers.

She is waiting to hear whether they broke a new ‘Thrill the World’ record, and readers can find out more about the spooky dance extravganza on the website: www.thrilltheworld.com/thrill-times/