Zumbadebs host event for L&D breast care unit

Former Luton News advertising executive Denise Coates is on a mission to raise funds and awareness after being diganosed with breast cancer just before Christmas.

She’s become an official fundraiser for the Luton & Dunstable Hospital Breast Care Unit because she wanted to give something back.

Denise, 53, has teamed up with zumba teacher Deborah Rae to host a fundraising zumba class at Dunstable’s Beecroft Community Centre from 10am to 11am on Saturday, October 29.

“We’ve called ourselves the Zumbadebs and we’re planning a girlie get-together afterwards with tea and pink cup cakes,” she said.

The mother-of-one wants to use her skills and experience to help the unit, as well as other women.

Denise, from Haileys Way in Houghton Regis, said: “I’m very lucky because I was fit before the diagnosis and my cancer was moderate grade.

“I want to let ladies know how important it is to maintain a healthy lifestyle.” > For more information call 07896 662500.