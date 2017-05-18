Abbott bludgeons a ton in perfect weekend for Dunstable Town

After an indifferent start to the season on the opening weekend, Dunstable Town had a perfect second week with six wins out of six.

Ben Abbott bludgeoned his first Herts League Dunstable Town century against Chorleywood as he smashed 146 from just 101 balls as they reached 269-8 from 50 overs.

Adam Lewis sends down a delivery for Dunstable Town IIs

Terry Carr added 24 not out and Ben Welch a 24-ball 28 before he went on to take 3-44 as the visitors were bowled out for just 184, Jack Kilduff chipping in with 3-39.

The IIs claimed their first win of the season in their new division against North Mymms IIs after bowling their opponents out for 135.

Seamers Chris Pell (3-35), Sam Marshall (2-21) and Joe Moss (2-38) did the damage, but Dunstable were in trouble after collapsing from 38-0 to 45-4 including 24 from Richard Kilduff.

However, a 91-run stand James Bromhall (31no) and Ian Gilbert (41no) guided them to a convincing six-wicket victory.

Ned Whitney’s first Dunstable hundred meant the IIIs made it two from two as they chased 267 against Stevenage IIIs. Tarnjit Biryah took 3-48, but Whitney and Ian Horton (85) shared an opening stand of 192.

Dunstable lost four wickets for 13 runs before Phil Lewis and debutant Manoj Rajarethinam blasted 49 for the sixth wicket as Lewis hit 31 and Rajarethinam 23 to win the game.

The IVs earned their first win in Division Three of the Beds Invitational League as Max McCarthy’s 3-21 meant they bowled Bunham IVs out for just 127 at Lancot Park.

In reply, Dunstable reached their target in 30 overs, Paul Gilbert hitting 24 and Sam Spokes 33, while Adam Stearn anchored the chase with an unbeaten 34.

The Sunday first team had a weekend off which allowed the IIs to claim their second win of the season in Bedfordshire County League Division Two.

They bowled Flitwick IIs out for just 113, Joe Moss with 3-30 and chased the target for the loss of two wickets in 21.3 overs, Ian Horton hitting 31 and Jack Kilduff 47 not out.

The IIIs also claimed their first win of the season against Southill Park IIs as they chased down 186.

Ben Adamson took 3-48 and Harry Wright 2-28 before a 122-run stand between Lee Pratt (69no) and Phil Lewis (64no) meant Dunstable romped home.