Cherry takes six in Dunstable’s first away win

Luke Cherry took six wickets as Dunstable thrashed Reed to move up to fifth in the Herts League Championship on Saturday.

Cherry took two wickets in the opening over of the match, including one with the first ball, taking 6-25.

Reed were all out for 62 as Harry McBrearty claimed 2-19 and Sam Cherry 2-9.

Despite a rain affected chase, Ben Abbott’s 32 not out guided the visitors to their first away win of the season.

The IIs match did fall victim to rain at home to Southgate Adelaide.

Dunstable’s innings was cut short on 42 overs at a modest 165-9, but they had Richard Kildiff to thank for a valuable 68.

Sam Marshall and Joe Thorne both took a wicket apiece as the game was washed out with the visitors 16-2 from 7.4 overs.

The IIIs were beaten despite the rain at Lancot Park after they could only reach 150-9 from 43 overs against Potters Bar IIIs.

Captain Phil Lewis moved past 300 runs for the season with 61, but Potters Bar reached their revised target of 88 for the loss of five wickets in 22.2 overs despite the best efforts of Joe Moss and Manoj Rajarethinam, who both took two wickets apiece.

The IVs’ game was cancelled after they’d been set a target of 223 to win against Pavenham and Felmersham.

Luke Alligan was the pick of the attack with 4-44 whilst Max McCarthy took 3-36, but the rain set in before Dunstable started their chase.

The Sunday firsts made a solid return after their week off as Luke Cherry made it 10 wickets for the weekend against Luton Town and Indians in the Beds County League Premier Division.

His 4-22 helped bowl Luton out for just 111 as Harry McBrearty and Matt Woodcock took two apiece.

Dunstable lost five wickets in a nervy chase as James Bromhall anchored the innings with 25.

The IIs made it a hat trick of wins in Division Two Division thanks to another half century from Ian Horton, who reached 419 runs for the season with 75.

Dean Woods added 50 as the visitors made 246, while Gurwinder Singh took 4-18 as Dunstable bowled Harrold out for just 167.

The IIIs claimed their second win on the bounce in a remarkable comeback against Offley and Stopsley.

Steve Rumball’s 64 proved crucial to Dunstable’s cause as they were all out for just 139. Ben Adamson hit 24 before taking 4-7 from 6.4 overs with the ball to reduce Offley from 95-3 to 103 all out.

Pirton enjoyed a victory on run-rate over Harpenden IVs in their Saracens Herts League Division Eight A clash on Saturday.

The hosts made 203-5 from 50 overs as Tom Laskowski and David Newman (20) put on 69 for the first wicket.

Skipper Laskowski then kicked on with the middle order and continued his fine early form with a chanceless 74 as Hyden Andrew managed a composed 47 not out.

After tea, Harpenden’s reply got off to a slow start as opening bowlers, Steve Groves and Karl Gudgin, strangled any scoring opportunities.

Three quick wickets forced the away side’s run chase to stutter, Groves claiming 2-24, but despite going on the attack, Harpenden fell nine runs short of the required score.