Six for Shah as Indians move clear in race for promotion

Luton Town and Indians moved 31 points clear of Langleybury in the race for promotion from the Saracens Herts League Championship after Mohammed Irshad’s six wickets ripped through Chorleywood on Saturday.

The hosts were bowled out for just 126 after Irshad took 6-21 in under nine overs before Akash Shah’s unbeaten 55 guided Luton to a six-wicket win, reaching 126-4 with 16 overs to spare.

The IIs set Potters Bar IIs 263 to win after reaching 262-6 from their 50 overs in Division Three B.

Suleiman Mohammed made 78, whilst Prayag Katechia hit 64 and Badal Nail 48 before Hitesh Chauhan’s unbeaten 27.

Luton could then only bowl 23 overs due to rain, but Zainul Abadeen’s 2-21 and two wickets from Divyesh Patel gave Luton victory on a better run-rate.

The IIIs earned a nervy win over Ickleford in Division Five B despite bowling their visitors out for just 109.

Munyaradzi Ronald Mlambo was the pick of the bowlers with 4-25 as openers Abdul Basit Yasin and Yousuf Alim took two apiece.

Luton looked comfortable at 56-2 before they lost five wickets for just 22 runs, collapsing to 89-8.

However, 24 not out from Haroon Afridi saw Luton home by two wickets.

A strong batting performance ensured the IVs complete a perfect Saturday for Luton after Ricky Patel’s 3-47 saw St Albans IIIs reach 247-4 from 50 overs.

Luton were 200-7 from 38.4 overs after 48 not out from Gurvinder Singh, plus Bashir Dalvi (35) and Janak Trivedi (24) before the rain arrived, as Indians again won on a quicker run-rate.

On Sunday, Indians beat Langford by 60 runs in the Beds County League Premier Division.

Indians reached 276-9 as Dhruv Patel (98) and Sachin Wagh (66) put on 144 for the third wicket, while Ali Hassan (27) and Adnan Bashir (25) contributed too.

Wagh then took 4-31 to dismiss Langford for 216.

The IIs were hammered by Queens Park as after being skittled for a mere 67, saw their opponents race to 69-1.

The IIIs defended a modest 163 all out against Dunstable III’s as Umar Mahmood helped to bowl them out for just 59 to win by 104 runs.

Jamal Afridi top scored with 39, whilst Maicol Javed and Daniel Gould hit 35 apiece, before Mahmood took 5-24 whilst Masood Mahmood claimed 2-0.

Navdeep Singh took 5-18 for the IVs as they bowled Aspley Guise out for 85 and despite losing four wickets in reply, Gurvinder Singh’s 24 not out saw Luton home to a six-wicket win inside 22 overs at 87-4.