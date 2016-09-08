Weather denies Indians a 12th victory

The rain starved Luton Town and Indians of a 12th win of the Saracens Herts League Championship season as they had to settle for second place.

Batting first against Stevenage, Adnan Bashir and Ali Hassan shared a stand of 81 for the first wicket before Bashir was caught for 41.

Hassan (55) went on to put on 53 for the second wicket with Akash Shah, leaving Indians 134-2 as Shah hit 57 and Sachin Wagh made 38, in an impressive 272-8.

Stevenage were on 43-1 from eight overs when the rain arrived, Asif Hassan taking the solitary wicket.

The IIs finished just one place from promotion in Division Three B as they had to settle for 10 points against Sawbridgeworth IIs.

Gagan Kashyap ran through the visitors with 5-12 from eight overs as they were bowled out for just 117, Munyaradzo Mlambo also taking 2-6.

Indians were then 11-1 when rain stopped play.

Asif Mahmood took 4-38 and Haroon Afridi claimed 2-27 as the IIIs dismissed Welwyn Garden City IIIs for 186 in Division Five B.

Indians were well placed at 35-0 from six overs when the game was abandoned.

The IVs escaped with 10 points in their Division Eight A clash at Berkhamstead IIs.

The hosts finished on 290-3 from 50 overs, Rickesh Patel the pick of the attack with 2-39.

Patel was then 30 not out for Indians after Devender Singh had hit 25, as his side collapsed to 116-8.

However, rain robbed the game of a result, meaning Indians finished fourth in Division Eight A.