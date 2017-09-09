Dunstable IIs are champions thanks to Carr’s maiden ton

Terry Carr’s first century of the season led Dunstable Town IIs to the Saracen Herts League Division Four A title on Saturday.

It couldn’t have come on a better day for Dunstable and Carr, who found themselves in trouble early on against Watford Town IIs, losing three early wickets.

Carr went on to score 123 as Dunstable reached 227-6, with captain Sam Marshall adding 35.

Stuart Harvey then took five wickets after scoring 20 himself to bowl Watford out for just 146 with over six overs to spare.

It means the side have secured a second consecutive promotion which will see them playing in Division Three A next season.

The firsts ended their Championship season with a valiant defeat to title winners West Herts and finished fifth, a dramatic improvement after narrowly avoiding relegation last term.

Ben Abbott smashed a 52-ball 67 as Dunstable were all out for 227 in 47 overs.

Ian Gilbert took two wickets after hitting 27 with the bat, but despite a further two wickets from Jack Kilduff, West Herts reached 229-7 with two overs to spare.

The IIIs also ended on a defeat as they were beaten by Old Elizabethans, finishing fourth in Division Seven B.

Dunstable set their hosts 217 to win after finishing on 216-8. Ian Horton passed 1,400 runs for the season but fell 11 runs of a fourth century, before Harsil Dixit made 49 not out and Paul Gilbert 30.

They could only take four wickets though as Old Elizabethans raced to 220-4 with more than 12 overs in hand.

The Sunday first team relinquished their grasp on the Premier Division title for the first time since 2014, but did so by beating champions Lutonian in a thriller at Lancot Park.

Jack Kilduff claimed 4-38 and Ian Gilbert took three wickets as Lutonian were all out for 190 with a ball to spare.

The middle order pair of Terry Carr (49) and Sam Cherry (47) led the reply before Gilbert hit 21.

Dunstable were nine wickets down but clinched the win with the final ball of the game.

The IIs lost their promotion spot in the Second Division after a defeat to Clifton.

Ben Adamson top scored with 22 but Dunstable were all out for just 130.

Joe Thorne then took two wickets in reply, but Clifton reached 133-5 from 32.3 overs.

The IIIs put up a tough fight against Biggleswade IIs but were beaten by three wickets.

Phil Lewis smashed 33 before Matt Gordon hit 24 and Harry Wright an unbeaten 35 in 173.

Wright and Devan Thaker then both took two wickets apiece, but Biggleswade clinched the win at 174-7.