A famous five for AFC striker Moreton

Charlene Moreton was the star of the show as she scored an incredible five times during AFC Dunstable Ladies’ 7-1 win against Bishop’s Stortford Ladies in the SSE Women’s FA Cup second round qualifying tie on Sunday.

A quickfire double from Danielle Carty (10 and 12) saw AFC off to a flying start, before Moreton took over.

She opened her account on 23 minutes, before running riot in the second period, with further goals on 51, 65, 71 and 90 minutes, as the beleaguered visitors replied through Lauren Maynard.

The result means that AFC will now host Eastbourne Town in the third round qualifying, with the match to be played on Sunday, October 8.

AFC are back in Eastern Region Women’s League Premier Division action this weekend, as they entertain Brentwood Town

>> Houghton Athletic Ladies weren’t in action on Sunday, but will host Sharnbrook Women in their Beds and Herts Women’s League Division One encounter this weekend.