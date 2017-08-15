Adelani’s double seals victory for Barton

Southern League Division One Central: Egham Town 0 Barton Rovers 3

Barton Rovers began their season with an excellent 3-0 win at Egham Town on Saturday.

With a new-look Rovers on and off the pitch, the management team of Mark Boyce, Tony Fontanelle, John McLaughlin and Keith West got the squad firing on all cylinders to ensure their took the three points back to Sharpenhoe Road.

Egham looked the brighter of the two sides early on, with the Sarnies having a couple of half chances before Josh Oyinsan, making his Rovers debut, unleashed a piledriver from 25 yards on 29 minutes, giving home keeper Aldi Haxhia no chance

Egham moved up a gear after the early goal but despite having the lion’s share of possession failed to find a breakthrough before half time.

The second half was much of the same with Egham forcing play but Barton comfortable to sit and counter.

It was those tactics that created two fine solo goals from new boy Yemi Adelani in the final two minutes to give Rovers an excellent opening day win.

Barton entertain Uxbridge this evening and then host Deeping Rangers in the FA Cup preliminary round on Saturday.