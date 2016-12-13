AFC back into play-off places with Petersfield victory

Southern League Division One Central: AFC Dunstable 3 Petersfield Town 1

AFC Dunstable moved back into a play-off place with this win against relegation threatened Petersfield Town on Saturday.

Having been extremely comfortable for long periods of the game, AFC nearly let it slip by giving the Rams a sniff of a point in the final eight minutes only to seal victory with a late strike.

After the fine win at Hanwell Town in the week, home boss Steve Heath kept an unchanged team, on what was a horrible day weather wise.

The visitors were keen not to let the home side settle, with some robust challenges, one which led to left back Danny Murphy being stretchered off on 24 minutes.

With the conditions difficult for free-flowing football, chances were hard to come by, although with half-time approaching, a great opportunity fell to Josh Humbert, but from close range, he missed the target.

AFC did have the lead moments before the interval though, as a swift move down the right, resulted in an inviting cross by Adiel Mannion was met by Jermaine Hall who swept the ball home.

There was still time for both keepers to excel too, home stopper Ricky Perks repelling a point blank header and then Jamie Bray turning Hall’s strike on to the bar and away.

In the second period, AFC doubled their advantage within a minute of the restart when Hall was once again on hand to slot the ball home.

Looking to put the game to bed, AFC went all out for the third as on the hour, Mannion was found unmarked at the far post but somehow contrived to put his effort wide.

Petersfield were back in the game on 82 minutes though when a lapse of concentration in the home defence saw Will Essai make it 2-1.

The Rams looked to salvage an unlikely point, but Essai put a golden chance wide and they were made to pay when BJ Christie sprinted through and notched AFC’s third in stoppage time.

AFC host Bedford Town in the Beds Senior Cup tomorrow night and then visit Farnborough in the league on Saturday.

AFC: Perks, Massay, Murphy (Cashman 24), Morgan, Griffiths, N Carney, Mannion (B Carney 65), Olaleye (Bishop 80), Christie, Humbert, Hall.

Subs not used: Hankins, McGhan-George

Attendance: 41.