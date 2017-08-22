AFC crash out to Potton

FA Cup, preliminary round: Potton United 2 AFC Dunstable 0

For the first time in the last few seasons, AFC bowed out of the FA Cup at the first attempt, as they could not get past a stubborn United Counties Division One side in the shape of Potton United on Friday night.

Going into the game against a team two levels below them, visiting boss Steve Heath had a full complement to pick from, as he made two changes, bringing in BJ Christie and Nathan Frater for Adiel Mannion and Tom Silford.

For the opening 20 minutes, AFC pinned their hosts back, before the game-changing moment five minutes later, as Christie, who had just returned from a suspension, left his mark on a grounded Potton player and received a straight red card.

For the next 10 minutes AFC were in disarray and Potton took full advantage when they opened the scoring with a deflected effort from Joe Aris which found the top corner.

Looking to regroup in the second period, the visitors continued to see most of the ball but found it hard to break down a resolute defence who were coping admirably.

On top of that, they now had the opportunity to catch AFC on the break, as they went all out for the equaliser.

Even though AFC were forging out some half chances, they still found it hard to get any on target as with eight minutes left, Potton broke and their pace caught out the visitors, with Courtney Broughton making it 2-0.

AFC are back in league action this weekend as they host Ashford Town.

AFC: Head, Massay, Carney, R Frater, Griffiths (Murphy 85), Close (Mannion 85), N Frater, Olaleye, Christie, Tavernier (Bishop 62), Hall.

Subs not used: Morgan, Byron, Campbell, Silford.

Attendance: 185.