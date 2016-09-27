AFC prove too strong for the Ducks

Southern League Division One Central: AFC Dunstable 2 Aylesbury United 0

A fine second half performance by AFC Dunstable saw them defeat Aylesbury United to move up seventh place and sit one point away from a play-off place.

With the Ducks sitting in third, a tough encounter was on the cards for AFC, who had captain Moses Olaleye and Newman Carney named in the starting line-up.

The game was played in memory of Josh Houghton, who had played for one of AFC’s U12 teams, before he tragically died in the A34 car crash back in August.

The first half was a very even affair as chances were few and far between, with Jermaine Hall heading wide on 10 minutes, while keeper Ricky Perks blocked Lea Coulter’s shot.

On the half hour, AFC started to increase the pressure, as Hall had a decent chance to open the scoring when his chip cleared the crossbar, while visiting stopper Zaki Oulaha denied Brandon Carney too.

In the second period, AFC brought on BJ Christie after 50 minutes and he was soon in the action drawing a save from Oulala, while from a Newman Carney free kick, his brother Brandon’s flashing header went just over.

The pressure finally paid off on 68 minutes when neat wing play by Adiel Mannion saw his cross find Josh Humbert at the far post, who coolly netted with a left footed strike.

With their tails up, the hosts continued to test the visitors defence. Christie was the main instigator, as when he outpaced Ellis Hercules, his clumsy challenge brought the striker to the ground and a penalty was awarded, allowing Hall to put away his 12th goal of the season.

Not satisfied with the two goal lead, Christie was determined to get himself on the scoresheet, although found Oulala in inspired form, who foiled him on two further occasions.

A delighted AFC boss Steve Heath said: “While the first half was a scrappy affair, I thought we grew into the game and deserved the points.

“We put pressure on their defence from the first minute of the second half. I am now getting players back from injuries and it was good to see Moses and Newman come through unscathed.”

Team: Perks, Massay, Murphy, Griffiths, N Carney, B Carney, Cox (Christie 51), Olaleye (Byron 82), Hall (Waldren 78), Humbert, Mannion.

Subs not used: McGhan-George, Bishop.

Attendance 146.