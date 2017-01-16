AFC stand firm to hold off Sarnies fightback

Southern League Division One Central: Egham Town 3 AFC Dunstable 4

AFC Dunstable were thankful to their clinical finishing as they emerged from Egham with a narrow victory on Saturday.

In a game that was end to end, as the scoreline suggests, it was AFC that struck first blood after only 18 seconds.

From the kick-off, Jermaine Hall was on hand to round Sarnies keeper Jamie Norris to give the visitors the lead.

The game was settling into a pattern, where Egham had plenty of the ball but until the final 10 minutes, did not really threaten the AFC back-line.

On the other hand, when AFC wrestled the ball from them, they looked like they could stretch their lead.

With keeper Ricky Perks announcing his retirement during the week, AFC boss Steve Heath had to act swiftly to replace him.

Returning to the club was 21-year-old Garry Malone from Biggleswade Town.

For the majority of the game, he was only called upon on a couple of occasions unti Egham threw caution to the wind late on.

With half time approaching, AFC doubled their advantage as centre back Bill Morgan volleyed home from close range.

The second half began to mirror the first as Egham probed, but when AFC strode forward they were more dangerous in front of goal.

BJ Christie sent a shot just over, although Town had a goal back on 53 minutes through Louis Steed.

However, AFC looked like they had a impenetrable lead once more as midway through the half, Christie cut in from the left and fired home, while four minutes later, he picked out Adiel Mannon to make it 4-1.

If AFC thought the game was won, they were in for a surprise as Brendan Matthew pulled one back for the Sarnies with 10 minutes to go.

Egham had another goal ruled out for offside as although Chris Moore made it 4-3 late on, AFC held on.

Boss Steve Heath said: “That was a scary final 10 minutes. Up to then, I thought we managed the game quite well, without really putting in one of our better performances.

“In the end games are all about getting the three points and that is what we did today.”

AFC: Malone, Bishop (Massay 65), N Carney, Griffiths, Morgan, Byron, Hall (Mannion 57), Cashman, Christie (B Carney 75), Humbert, Frater.

Subs not used. Silvestri.

Attendance: 82.