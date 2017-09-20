Amu’s double in vain as Blues lose to Eagles

Beds Senior Cup, first round: Dunstable Town 2 Bedford Town 3

Dunstable Town came close to their first win of the season at the weekend, only to suffer a Bes Senior Cup exit at the hands of Bedford Town.

The hosts had started poorly, with Bedford enjoying plenty of possess and full back Ben Sawyer had been already marauding with intent, before he found Bradley Woods-Garness who finished with emphatic accuracy.

Sawyer then followed up with a shot of his own, well held by Will Henry, who was making his home debut.

After an underwhelming half-hour, Dunstable managed to exert some pressure which culminated in two goals in as many minutes

First skipper John Sonuga produced a defence-splitting pass that found its way to Arel Amu who drew his side level with a fine finish on 40 minutes.

His delight was compounded just a minute later when he put Dunstable ahead for the first time this match, and well, this season.

Ben Collins’ effort landed on the roof of the net as Dunstable went into half time, hopeful of progressing further in the competition.

Bedford though, had other ideas, having received a roasting from their manager at half-time.

The visitors went close with a header and then through Ryan Auger, but on the hour mark Woods-Garness made it 2-2.

He then went on to complete his hat-trick eight minutes later after Daniel Trif’s attempted clearance hit a team-mate and Woods-Garness capitalised on the misfortune to send his side through to the next round.

Dunstable thus bowed out of the competition at the first hurdle, yet with the definite belief that the elusive first victory is getting closer.

This weekend, Blues host Dorchester, while they are also at home on Tuesday night, to Bishop’s Stortford.

Dunstable: William Henry, Ben Collins, Gedeon Okito, Daniel Trif, John Sonuga (C), Scott Betts, Justin Koeries (Nimmy Aji), Lanre Ladipo, Arel Amu, Keiran Ogden (Joseph Chidyausiku, Aaron Hudson (David Carty).

Subs not used: Dami Salami, Michael Adeyemi.

Bedford: Kyle Forster, Ben Sawyer, Paul Cooper, Tommy Hull, Ollie Swain, James Peters, Devante Stanley, Ryan Auger, Jamale McKenzie-Lowe, Josh Oyibo, Bradly Woods-Garness.

Subs used: Leroy Griffiths, Ashton Grant. Subs not used: Dean Drummett, Dylan Gittens, George Brinkman.

Attendance: 99.