Amu strikes to hand Dunstable victory over Barton

Pre-season friendly: Dunstable Town 1 Barton Rovers 0

Dunstable Town emerged victorious against local rivals Barton Rovers in their latest pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Arel Amu fires goalwards against Barton Rovers

The visitors started the game containing a number of former Blues from last campaign, with manager Tony Fontanelle in the dug out for Barton, while David Longe-king, Jordan Odofin, Jetmir Esso, Adam Moussi, Nathan Olukanmi, Josh Oyinsan and Curtis Shaw were all included.

Crosses from Olukanmi and Ryan Haugh looked good for the visitors, with a decent header from Adam Moussi, while the Blues came close through Kelvin Igweani,who was neatly foiled by Lewis Todd.

Oyinsan looked the most dangerous from the proliferation of corners, but Dunstable stood firm in defence, as in the second half, the striker was denied by a fine save from Garry Malone.

Esso, who will be remembered for scoring the late winner for Dunstable last season at King’s Lynn, had a double effort saved when his free kick was beaten away by Malone and the follow-up shot was pushed against the bar by the keeper’s fingertips.

Gedeon Okito prevented another Barton attack from coming to anything, and with five minutes to go, the hosts won it when Arel Amu fired home an excellent strike from range.

Afterwards, Dunstable boss Tony McCool said: “We won against what will probably be a typical team we will be up against.

“I was pleased with the performance – but the Aldershot game will be very different.”

The Shots are next up for Dunstable at Creasey Park this Thursday, with kick-off 7.15pm.

Dunstable: Garry Malone, Siyah Ndebele, Gedeon Okito, Bart Koprowski, John Sonuga, captain, Scott Betts, Ryan Young, Brandy Makuendi, Kelvin Igweani, Michael Adeyemi, Aaron Hudson.

Subs: Ben Collins, Arel Amu, Joseph Chidyausiku, Dami Salami, Oluwanimilo Ajigbolamu, Samuel Odsuga.

Barton: Lewis Todd, Jack Mace, Ryan Haugh, Salem Amoako, David Longe-king, Jordan Ododfin, Jetmir Esso, Adam Moussi, Josh Oyinsan, Curtis Donaldson, Nathan Olukanmi.

Subs: Gerado Smalldone, Rhys Aldridge, Andrew Whorms, Sean Beesley, Ziahn Waggs, Kieran Barnes, Curtis Shaw.

Attendance: 85.