Barton are back to winning ways

Southern League Division One Central: Barton Rovers 3 Beaconsfield SYCOB 1

Barton Rovers got back to winning ways on Tuesday evening with a solid performance against lowly Beaconsfield.

After a delay in kick-off due to travel woes, the visitors made the better start of the two sides with some neat passing football causing Barton trouble.

Rovers did work their way into the game and Elliot Bailey opened the scoring for the hosts on 20 minutes with a neat finish when one-on-one with the keeper. Jimmy Hartley doubled Rovers lead on the half hour mark after some great build up play before Beaconsfield were giving a mysterious penalty, converted by Callum Bunting to halve the deficit before the break

The second half was much the same as the first with Beaconsfield content with neat passing football but not causing any real threat to the Barton goal. Rovers sealed the points on 70 minutes when Charlie Smith’s corner found Beaconsfield’s Aaron Berry who headed squarely past his own keeper to make it 3-1.

Boss Jimmy Gray said: “We didn’t play great but dug in for the result. Our passing was awful at times and giving the ball away cheaply needs to be addressed.

“Both goals were well taken and I think Paul Andrews would have headed home if the Beaconsfield lad didn’t get to the ball first.

“I cant understand the penalty decision but the referee says he saw a trip so that’s that. It’s three points in the bag though and we move on to Saturday’s derby with Arlesey.”

Next up for the Rovers are two local derbies with firstly a visit from Arlesey to Sharpenhoe Road on Saturday before Rovers travel to Creasey Park next Tuesday to take on AFC Dunstable.