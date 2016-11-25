Bellinger bags a brace as Hatters Ladies defeat Dons

Striker Jodie Bellinger scored a brace as Luton Town Ladies defeated second-placed AFC Wimbledon to win 4-2 in the FA Women’s Premier League South East Division One on Sunday.

Boss Nikki Baker made two changes to the side that won against Oxford City in the FA Cup with Rachel Kosky and Bellinger in for Jemma Moore and Rebecca Kane.

It took just two minutes for Town to score as Bellinger, 16, latched on to a long ball and fired home from 18 yards.

Shanice Jiminez was then denied by keeper Shanell Salgado, before the hosts levelled on 33 minutes when Laura Low drilled in from close range.

Hatters reacted immediately though and a moment of class saw Jiminez strike the ball superbly into the top corner from long range.

After the break, Jess McKay and Jo Rutherford went close, although Luton were begged back when the Dons were awarded a penalty and Jess Trimnell beat Jessica Devoti from the spot.

Hatters were back on the attack though and had the lead for the third time on 70 minutes when McKay scored her fifth goal of the season, blasting home from 20 yards.

Rutherford rattled the crossbar a minute later from a free kick in the penalty area after a backpass was picked up, but Bellinger put the game to bed shortly afterwards, thanks to another terrific finish.

On the result, boss Baker said: “I am so pleased for Jodie.

“She has been patient the last couple of weeks, so to score two superb goals like that is great for her.

“The other two goals from Jess and Shanice were excellent strikes and left the keeper with no chance.

“At 2-2, Wimbledon could have gone ahead but we showed excellent strength to come back again.”

Luton, who are in fifth, eight points off the top, travel to rock bottom Stevenage this weekend.