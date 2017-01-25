Big freeze hits football schedule

Dunstable Town saw their Southern League Premier Division clash at Basingstoke Town abandoned due to a frozen pitch on Saturday.

Barton Rovers were also left kicking their heels as the their home game against Northwood was called off, as was Crawley Green’s SSML Premier Division visit to Biggleswade United, along with the side’s trip to Leighton Town on Tuesday night too.

In the SSML Division Two, The 61 FC (Luton)’s game with Old Bradwell United also bit the dust.

The 61 FC (Luton) Reserves were in action, losing 3-1 at Queens Park Crescents in Beds County League Division One, with Thomas Vandenbergh scoring, although Crawley Green Reserves v Totternhoe was also a victim of the weather.

This weekend, Dunstable entertain Redditch United, while Barton are on the road, visiting Hanwell Town.

Crawley Green are at home to Leverstock Green, while The 61 FC travel to Aston Clinton for a Division Two Cup encounter.

Crawley Green Res visit AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Res, The 61 FC (Luton) Res entertain Henlow and Totternhoe Res host Elstow Abbey.