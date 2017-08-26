Blues boss McCool is staying positive

Dunstable Town boss Tony McCool is remaining positive despite his side’s bitterly tough start to the season.

The Blues have lost all three of their opening Southern League Premier Division fixtures, by some margin too, conceding 15 goals and scoring just once, as they are bottom of the table.

However, McCool, who only took over in the summer, having to put a brand new squad together on arrival, said: “We knew this was not going to be easy.

“We were virtually handed an impossible task but we willingly took that on as it’s such a huge challenge, the people are great and it has something exciting about it.

“That excitement hasn’t diminished one bit.”

Town’s latest defeat was a 6-0 hammering at Creasey Park by Merthyr on Saturday, as McCool continued: “Gavin Williams the Merthyr Town manager echoed support for us as so many decent football people have.

“He was shocked that we could field a team to try and compete at this level having not spent a penny on players wages and recruited from complete scratch.

“As our players took to the field he said to me, ‘that could easily be an U21 team,’ and he is spot on.”

Although Dunstable were soundly beaten once more, McCool believes there are green shoots of progress though, as he said: “Of course it’s soul destroying for young players losing, but it’s not that they are miles away.

“They have been competing in games and not disgracing themselves by creating many chances.

“We had several chances over both halves with their keeper making two great saves.

“But of course we are chasing games due to early gifted goals and that leaves us vulnerable. The lads are learning and getting better all the time.

“They have great character and as teams will find out, whatever setbacks they have, they will never roll over and give up which they have proved in the three games.

“They have to be better in both boxes and they know that.”

McCool also confirmed he could well bring in new players to help the cause, adding: “We are working hard again and we may see further shuffles in personnel.

“But despite the results on paper, teams will walk off knowing they have been in a game. As long as they keep improving to add to the performances, confidence will build and those chances will turn into goals.

“We haven’t had any luck, the team has had to be changed due to clerical issues, injuries and sickness already and we have had to cope with organisational and logistical mishaps.

“But on and off the pitch things improve every week. Next we face two of the best teams in the league and when you consider the spending power of our opposition there can be no doubt we will have one hell of a fight and maybe some luck will balance out to be able to get any points.

“We will never roll over though and I’m sure we will continue to produce some exciting attacking football where these chances will soon start to be converted.”