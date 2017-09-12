Blues hit for eight by rampant Rebels

Southern League Premier Division: Slough Town 8 Dunstable Town 1

Dunstable Town’s trip to Slough Town at the weekend was one they won’t want to remember after suffering a huge defeat.

The visitors gave an instant debut to Swindon Town’s England U19s goalkeeper Will Henry, while fellow new boy Joseph Chidyausiku started too.

It was Dunstable who had the first attempt on goal, as Arel Amu latched on to a superb through ball, but with only Jack Turner to beat, he shot straight at the home stopper.

Gedeon Okito made some excellent interventions, but the hosts started to threaten as Brad Wadkins fired wide, before they took the lead on 14 minutes when James Dobson’s cross was headed home by Wadkins.

It was nearly 2-0 as Henry’s outstretched leg prevented Warren Harris from converting, and the Rebels had penalty appeals turned down, with Henry saving well from James.

The Blues searched for an equaliser, as Lanre Ladipo went close, before Dunstable were level on the stroke of half time, as a cross was only partially cleared by Slough and Aaron Hudson fired a low shot into the bottom right corner.

After the break, Dunstable might have grabbed the lead as Ladipo and Hudson had decent chances, before Henry made a good save.

On 54 minutes, Slough were back in front though when Wadkins blasted into the top right corner and they then took over, Mark Nisbet volleying home to make it 3-1.

The goals started raining in from there, as on 65 minutes Wadkins completed his hat-trick and then Manny Williams made it 5-1 on 71.

Dunstable almost had a goal back, with a half chance for Amu and a golden opportunity for Chidyausiku who rounded Turner only to shoot inexplicably wide.

Chris Flood had the sixth with eight minutes to and Dobson added a quickfire late double to compound Dunstable’s misery,

Blues visit Chesham tonight and are without a game on Saturday.

Slough: Jack Turner, Sean Fraser, George Wells, Guy Hollis, Mark Nisbet (C), Nathan Webb, James Dobson, Simon Dunn, Gavin James (Matthew Lench), Brad Wadkins (Manny Williams), Warren Harris (Chris Flood).

Subs not used: Josh Jackman, Lee Togwell.

Dunstable: Will Henry, Ben Collins, Gedeon Okito, Michale Adeyemi (Joe Chidyausiku), Keiran Ogden, Scott Betts (C), Ryan Young, Lanre Ladipo (Sam Odusoga), Arel Amu, Claudio Silva (Justin Koeries), Aaron Hudson.

Subs not used: David Carty, Olawanimilo Ajigbolamu.

Attendance: 786.

Star man: Gedeon Okito.