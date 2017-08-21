Blues hit for six by Martyrs

Southern League Premier Division: Dunstable Town 0 Merthyr Town 6

Dunstable Town’s tough to the season started continued with a 6-0 home defeat at home to Merthyr Town on Saturday.

The loss meant the Blues are glued firmly to the bottom of the table after just three games, having shipped 15 goals in the process.

Dunstable manager Tony McCool gave starts to his two recent signings, Justin Koeries and Lanre Ladipo, with Ben Collins returning at right back.

The tone was set for the afternoon on eight minutes as Corey Jenkins opened the scoring, before the second arrived from the penalty spot on 22 minutes, former Luton striker Stuart Fleetwood netting when Daniel Trif fouled Jenkins.

Gedeon Okita had two promising runs forward curtailed for Dunstable, as they reached the interval with no further goals conceded.

However, in the second half, the hosts conceded with just a minute on the clock as Jenkins raced away to net with ease.

Trif had two headers that lacked accuracy for Dunstable, as Town made all three changes in a bid to find a way back, but they were further behind when Kyle Copp fired home an excellent free kick from outside the box after an hour.

There was no easing off the throttle from the Martyrs either, as Fleetwood (67) bagged his second of the game, while substitute Ashley Evans rubbed salt into the wounds with the sixth on 79 minutes.

Blues are away to Royston Town this weekend.

Dunstable: Garry Malone, Ben Collins, Gedeon Okito, Daniel Trif, John Sonuga ©, Lanre Ladipo, Brandy Makuendi, Arel Amu, Sam Odusoga, (Nimmy Aji 67), Justin Koeries, (Ryan Young 49), Kelvin Igweani, (Dami Salami 77).

Subs not used: Jadell Brown, Michael Adeyemi.

Merthyr: Oliver Davies, Adam Davies, Cameron Pring, Robbie Patten (Jake Bowen), Jarrad Wright (C), Scott Tancock, Corey Jenkins (Mo Touray), Eliot Richards, Stuart Fleetwood (Ashley Evans), Kyle Copp, Kerry Morgan.

Subs not used: Ben Watkins, Ian Traylor.