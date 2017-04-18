Blues lack firepower once more as Saints secure league safety

Dunstable Town’s miserable Easter was completed with a second defeat to a side fighting to avoid the Southern League Premier relegation trapdoor.

St Neots’ 2-0 victory ensured their survival in the division. The Blues gave a decent performance but the lack of firepower up front was once again apparent – they haven’t scored since the first day of April.

The incentive to win was with the home side but Blues boss Tony Fontenelle was determined to force a more positive response from his team. He fielded a more or less unchanged side and up until about a couple of minutes before St Neots scored their opener had done reasonably well.

From the onset Claudio Diaz showed the right aggressive response. Jack Green had an interesting but inconclusive run in possession and a James Verney cross was earnest but too close to Archer.

Harry Bean was lively and intent and he put in a fair cross for Diaz which was cleared by Fernando Bell-Toxtle.

The Saints then imposed themselves, underlined by Lewis Wilson’s volley over the crossbar. Dunstable forced two successive corners with Bradley Hewitt heading over the better of the two.

The hosts deservedly opened the scoring after 34 minutes when Declan Rogers’ free kick was emphatically headed beyond Jack Smith by Lee Clarke.

A James Verney cross was headed goalbound but cleared and his Luton counterpart Bean saw a diagonal shot go wide.

In the second period there was a suggestion of a resurgence, as Verney’s early cross needed a sound punch clear from Archer. A cross from Bean saw Oyinsan perform a back-header that cleared the bar.

St Neots always looked dangerous – and they had more than one incident that could have added to their lead. They finally managed it with six minhutes from time when Smith saved the first effort from Jevani Brown but then hauled down the same player as he went for a second go. Brown got up to convert the penalty .

Basement side Cinderford Town come to Creasey Park for the final game on Saturday.

DUNSTABLE TOWN

Jack Smith, cautioned, Zack Reynolds, cautioned, Harry Bean, David Longe-king, Bradley Hewitt, Adam Pepera, captain, James Verney, (Adam moussi, 65 minutes,), Claudio diaz, (Danny Green, 70 minutes), Josh Oyinsan, cautioned, Jack Green, Nathan Olukanmi, (Jet Esso, 83 minutes), other substitutes – Jordan Odofin and Tony Fontenelle.

Referee- Tim Donnellan, assisted by Laurentiu Hantea and Daniel Robinson.