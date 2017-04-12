Blues slip to narrow defeat at Frome

Southern League Premier Division: Frome Town 1 Dunstable Town 0

Dunstable Town’s two game unbeaten streak was ended as they fell to a narrow defeat at Frome Town on the weekend.

Adam Moussi

The visitors were without Gedeon Okito and Vences Bola, as Harry Bean and Claudio Diaz came in, but Frome began better, Ollie Knight smashing an early shot into the side netting, while they forced four corners in as many minutes too.

Joshua Oyinsan headed over the bar from a Zack Reynolds corner, but Frome took the lead on 38 minutes when Jake Jackson’s header was parried by Smith but Marcus Capstone converted the rebound.

After the break, Dunstable gave it their all in search of an equaliser, as Reynolds came close, denied just as he was about to fire his shot away, while Bean, Brad Hewitt and Adam Pepera were sound in defence too.

Nathan Olukanmi was proving a constant threat on the left hand side, while Hewitt’s header produced a good save from Kyle Phillips, as he also went close from a Bean free kick.

Brad Hewitt

Adam Moussi, David Longe-King and James Verney came off the bench and a promising move involving Moussi, Bean, Olukanmi and Reynolds saw Phillips punch clear.

Late on, Hewitt went down in the area under a challenge, but no penalty was given, as Dunstable left empty-handed, with boss Tony Fontenelle saying: “We did not disgrace ourselves and I thought we deserved a draw on our second half performance.”

Dunstable host Hayes & Yeading on Saturday and then visit St Neots Town on Monday.

Frome: Kyle Phillips, Kris Miller, Sam Teale (C, Chris Gregan), Connor Roberts, Marcus Mapstone, Clayton Green, Ollie Knight, George Miller, Jake Jackson (Ryan Bath), Mikey Bryant (Jordan Walker), Darren Jeffries.

Subs not used: James Fitzgibbon, Ben Cleverley.

Dunstable: Jack Smith, Zack Reynolds, Harry Bean, Danny Green (David Longe-King), Bradley Hewitt, Adam Pepera (C), Nathan Olukanmi, Claudio Diaz, Joshua Oyinsan, Jetmir Esso (Adam Moussi), Jack Green (James Verney).

Sub not used: Anthony Fontenelle.

Star man: Zack Reynolds.

Attendance: 221.