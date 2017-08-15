Blues suffer heavy defeat on opening day

Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division: Redditch United 5 Dunstable Town 0

Dunstable Town fell to a heavy 5-0 defeat at Redditch United on the opening day of the season at the weekend.

The hosts started well, Spencer Weir Daley firing wide, while Dunstable’s only real effort saw Brandy Makuendi’s shot being blocked.

It was 1-0 on eight minutes though when Ayobami Salami was penalised somewhat surprisingly for a foul in the area and Dior Angus netted the resulting spot kick.

Redditch then started to attack at will, and had a second just three minutes later, when Dior Angus produced a classy finish.

Blues’ had a cross from Ryan Young gathered by an underworked Ethan Ross, while United made it 3-0 on 38 minutes courtesy of an unstoppable effort on the volley by Weir Daley and there was still time for a fourth before the break, as Angus completed his hat-trick.

In the second half, Kelvin Igweani sent an effort over, while Gedeon Okito’s in swinging corner was palmed off the line by Ross.

Late on, Vinny Mukendi wrapped up the scoring with the fifth, as Dunstable now host Kings Langley this evening.

Redditch: Ethan Ross, Keenah Rosser, Nathan Fox, Danny Jackman (C), Guiyoulouwe Mailancol, Orrin Pendley, Pauly Apostolopoulos, McCauley Manning, Dior Angus (Vinny Mukendi), Kevin Da Veiga Monteiro (Kaylum Mitchell), Spencer Weir Daley (Danico Johnson).

Subs not used: Arjun Jung, Marcel Simpson.

Dunstable: Garry Malone, Ben Collins, Gedeon Okito, Ayobami Salami (Aaron Hudson), John Sonuga (C), Daniel Trif, Ryan Young, Sam Odusuga (Jadell Brown), Kelvin Igweani, Brandy Makendi, Michael Adeyemi (Oluwanimilo Ajigbolamu).

Attendance: 215.