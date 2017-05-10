Boss Gray leaves Barton Rovers

Barton Rovers have announced manager Jimmy Gray has left the club.

The ex-St Albans City boss enjoyed a superb first season at Sharpenhoe Road, leading the club to the play-off final, where they only lost out narrowly 2-0 to former Conference side Farnborough.

Players' Player of the Season: Connor Calcutt

Chairman Darren Whiley said: “Jimmy came to the club after a successful spell managing Conference club St Albans so we always knew if a position higher up the pyramid came up again he would probably take it.

“He’s done a fantastic job for us this year on limited resources but the main thing is everybody from players to the supporters have enjoyed it.

“We wish Jimmy well in his new adventure and thank him for all his hard work and dedication this season.

“The job of rebuilding is a simple one and we hope to put next seasons plans in place by the end of the week.”