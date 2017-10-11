Boyce leaves Barton as Fontanelle takes charge

Barton Rovers have confirmed they have parted company with manager Mark Boyce this week.

The Blues chief had struggled for results this term, as the club sit 16th in the table, with just wo wins to their name. He has been replaced by former Dunstable Town manager Tony Fontanelle as Barton’s official Twitter page said: “Rovers have today parted company with manager Mark Boyce.

“We would like to thank Boycee for all his hard work & wish him well for the future.

“Delighted to announce Tony Fontenelle will step up into the managers roll at Sharpenhoe Rd with immediate effect.” Fontanelle’s first game in charge will come at Marlow this weekend.

Meanwhile, Rvers’ venture into the FA Trophy was ended for another season after a 3-1 defeat at fellow Southern League Division East side Hayes & Yeading on Saturday.

The hosts started quickly and had their rewards on 11 minutes when Rohdell Gordon picked out Duncan Culley who volleyed home from close range.

Ten minutes later United and Culley had two, the striker meeting a Danny Hutchins corner at the near post to just about beat Rovers keeper Adam Harpur.

Culley almost had another five minutes later, while Barton threatened pulling one back as Salam Amoako intercepted a loose pass and curled an effort fractionally wide of the far post.

Rovers went close again just before the break, Jack Keating’s effort from distance sailing just off target as they trailed 2-0.

In the second period, Barton began promisingly, as James Verney tested home keeper Jack Smith from range, the United stopper grabbing the ball at the second attempt.

Culley then went alone, beating Kieran Cathline only to fire into the side netting from a tight angle.

Harpur saved from Joakim Ehui’s 20-yard effort, before Rovers again came close, Danny Watson laying the ball off neatly to substitute Charlie Payne who beat Smith, but not the crossbar.

Jet Esso then saw his header saved by Smith and Payne’s attempt went the wrong side of the post.

However, Hayes killed off any chance of a comeback when Culley had his hat-trick on 81 minutes, lobbing the ball over the stranded Harpur.

Barton did get the goal their performance deserved in stoppage time, Gerado Smalldone firing into the net from close range.

Cathline almost made it 3-2, only to see Hutchins head off the line as the hosts held on.