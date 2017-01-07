Bragging rights go to Totts after victory

SSML Division Two: Totternhoe 3 The 61 FC (Luton) 1

Totternhoe started 2017 with a 3-1 victory over near neighbours The 61 FC (Luton) in SSML Division Two on Monday.

The hosts started brightly as 61 FC had to rely on goalkeeper Daniel Gould who made two fantastic saves in the opening five minutes.

Totts did take a deserved lead on the quarter hour mark when Joel McCormick’s defence-splitting through ball was lobbed home by Dan Lambeth.

It took just two minutes for Lambeth to double his tally, again racing on to a McCormick pass, calmly beating Gould for his 28th goal of the season.

After the break, the visitors got back into the game as Chris Francis made it 2-1 on 64 minutes.

Any hopes of a comeback were quashed 10 minutes from time when McCormick scored the goal of the match, juggling the ball into the box and flicking an audacious finish beyond Gould.

Totternhoe remain fifth, eight points behind leaders St Neots Town, but do have four games in hand.

Manager Chris Robson said: “We knew 61 FC came into the game in good form and with it being a derby anything could happen.

“The pitch was very boggy which didn’t allow us to play our normal game, so I was looking for another side to us which I was very pleased to see.

“We were solid defensively and used our pace and ability going forward to break very well. The second half, credit to 61 FC, they gave us a bit more of a game, but we played well and showed a different side to our game.”

This weekend, Totts visit Hale Leys United, with The 61 FC at home to Unite MK.

In the Beds County League Division One, Totternhoe Reserve host The 61 FC (Luton) Reserves.