Brilliant Blues secure a first league win

Southern League Premier Division: Dunstable Town 1 Farnborough 0

Dunstable Town picked up their first league win of the season after a superb 1-0 victory over Farnborough during Non-League Day on Saturday.

The hosts also kept their first clean sheet of the season, which was made all the more impressive as goalkeeper Will Henry was recalled by Swindon Town, as Casey Harker was registered in time and went to have an excellent debut.

Boro had begun brightly, testing Harker early on, while ex-Blue Connor Calcutt had three efforts, with Harker saving well from Kieron Forbes too.

Dunstable’s defence, which had conceded 37 goals in nine games previously, were well marshalled by the outstanding Scott Betts, as the hosts went close when Arel Amu’s effort was blocked and Ryan Young drew a save from Aiden Upward.

After the break, Lanre Ladipo gave way to the combative Ben Collins, while Claudio Silva saw his excellent effort stopped by Upward, although Boro keeper Harker saved from Glen Southern too.

It had looked like the match was heading to a goalless draw until Upward and his skipper Josh Huggins got their wires crossed in dealing with a straightforward clearance, as Andrew Osei-Bensu was lurking to finish and put Dunstable in front.

With 20 minutes to go, Huggins fired over and Coles tested Harker, but Tony McCool’s side weren’t without their chances, Amu’s lovely chip turned over the bar, with Osei-Bensu going close to making it 2-0.

Amu had another attempt well saved by Upward but despite injury time taking what felt like an age, the Blues held on to register their first three points of the season.

Dunstable visit St Neots Town on Tuesday night.

Dunstable: Casey Harker, Peter Kioso, Gedeon Okito, Jonathan Barnett, John Sonuga (C), Scott Betts, Ryan Young (Joseph Chidsyausiku 87), Andrew Osei-Bensu, Arel Amu, Claudio Silva (Brandy Makuendi, 72), Lanre Ladipo (Ben Collins, 45).

Subs not used: Sam Odusoga, Keiran Ogden.

Farnborough: Aiden Upward, Jake Evans, CJ Fearn, Josh Huggins (C), Jack Saville, Keith Emmerson, Glen Southern, Kieron Forbes, Jamie Cureton (Matt Roberts), Perry Coles, Connor Calcutt (Nick Hutchings).

Subs not used: Jack Barton.

Star man: Scott Betts.

Attendance: 254.