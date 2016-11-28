Calcutt’s goal enough to sink the Fleet

Southern League Division One Central: Fleet Town 0 Barton Rovers 1

Barton Rovers moved into the play-off places on Saturday with a slender 1-0 win against Fleet Town.

After a strong performance during the 3-3 draw with AFC Dunstable on Tuesday, Rovers came into the game with a fully fit squad and buoyed by recent results.

Recently signing from Chalfont St Peter, Byron Bubb was on the bench, with Joshua Bamford having now signed for Aylesbury.

The game got underway at a rapid rate of knots with Michael Malcom having a gilt edged chance to open the scoring but watched his effort sail over the bar.

Rovers were having the better of the play and dominated the opening period as they got their reward after 23 minutes.

A perfectly weighted corner from Malcolm to the far post saw the ball nodded back across goal for Connor Calcutt to tap home from close range for his 10th of the season.

Rovers continued to press but were denied by home keeper Brandan Norris on numerous occasions with Fleet trying hard to get a foothold in the game.

The second period was a more even encounter as the Hampshire side pushed further upfield in search of that elusive equaliser.

Fleet could have snatched an unwarranted point late on as a needless free kick saw Craig David fire over Tom Coulton’s bar as Rovers leapfrogged local rivals AFC Dunstable.

Boss Jimmy Gray said: “The lads were really made to work hard by Fleet, who are a good attacking side but we closed them down well.

“It’s always pleasing to pick wins up away from home especially when all the lads put in a great shift, I couldn’t ask any more of them.”

Rovers entertain Potters Bar tomorrow evening and then visit Petersfield at the weekend.

Barton: Tom Coulton, Howard Hall, Dan Hutchins, Lee Close (C, Billy Adcock 68), Steve Gentle, Tom Smith, Jimmy Hartley (Rod Orlando-Young 58), Charlie Smith, Michael Malcolm (Byron Bubb 89), Connor Calcutt, Jack Keating.

Subs not used: Corran, O’Brien.

Attendance: 81.