Christie’s brace sends AFC through to face Hampton

FA Cup first qualifying round replay: AFC Dunstable 2 Heybridge Swifts 1

After the disappointment of conceding two late goals in Essex last Saturday, AFC Dunstable dug deep to record a superb victory over Heybridge Swifts in their FA Cup replay on Wednesday evening.

With Jermaine Hall being the hosts’ main man in the goalscoring stakes with 10 from eight games this term, it was last season’s top scorer BJ Christie who took all the plaudits, as his brace on 10 minutes and 78 minutes settled the tie.

Looking to get out of the traps early, AFC took the lead when Christie strode forward and unleashed an unstoppable strike.

The home side continued to press and when Heybridge’s keeper spilled a Christie piledriver, Hall could only turn the rebound against an upright.

However, the game then took a sour turn, with some strong challenge from Swifts, but AFC kept their cool and with 12 minutes left, Christie flicked Courtney Massay’s cross into the net for his second.

Swifts gained a late consolation, but AFC held on to set up a home tie against Vanarama National League South side Hampton and Richmond Borough who currently sit second in the table.

AFC are back in league action this weekend, at home to Northwood.