Clayton strikes late on as Green defeat Wembley

SSML Premier Division: Wembley 1 Crawley Green 2

Two late goals from Crawley Green’s Charlie Clayton secured a thoroughly deserved 2-1 victory against promotion hopefuls Wembley on Saturday.

In a lively opening, Dean Dummett had an early shot from an Aarron Browne corner saved by Przmyslaw Merzwa, before he headed wide and Reece Green saw his effort blocked too.

Wembley replied with an effort by Zaed Sabti, while Ayoub Amercal was denied by Green keeper Dean Bull, who also prevented Sabti’s long range attempt going in.

Bull produced an amazing point blank stop from Toby Webb, although he was beaten on the half hour mark, as Amercal found the net, while Webb and Adrian Dinham came close to a second.

Before the break Green had another shot saved by Merzwa, as Ashton Grant and JJ Billy combined to set up Clayton who forced a brilliant stop from Merzwa.

If Wembley had the better of the first half, it was Crawley who completely dominated the second period.

Green had an early shot saved by Merzwa, Clayton fired over and then new signing Kyle Lincoln went close, as did Clayton with an overhead kick.

Crawley were completely in charge at this stage and Clayton set up JJ Billy, only for Merzwa to come to Wembley’s rescue again with another great save, as he also repelled Mark Smith’s long ranger too.

Back came Wembley, Bull making a double save from Jonathan Ley and substitute Charlie Weir, but on 75 minutes Crawley deservedly equalised.

A cross from the right by Kevin McManus was headed on by Lincoln and Clayton finally ended Merzwa’s resistance.

Crawley went in search of the winner and after Merzwa made yet another point blank save to keep out Billy, the visitors got their just desserts, when Ashton Grant’s free kick was headed back by Smith for Clayton to drive home.

Crawley are at home to Hoddesdon Town on Wednesday night and then visit St Margaretsbury on Saturday.