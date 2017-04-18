Crawley sign off at home with derby win

Crawley Green ran out 2-1 winners against local rivals Leighton Town in what was their last home fixture of the season on Saturday.

The Maroons welcomed back Dean Bull and Kevin McManus and reverted to a back four with Mark Smith dropping into centre half.

Crawley started brightly kicking down the slope and Dean Dummett had an early effort blocked before Ashton Grant fired an effort over the bar.

Sodiq Thompson then had a fine header from a McManus cross tipped over by Bradley Kirkwood.

After 12 minutes Crawley took the lead. Dummett played in Thompson down the right after a quick interchange. Thompson made ground and pulled the ball back for Dummett to rifle it past Kirkwood.

After 22 minutes Leighton came close to an equaliser when Lorrel Smith had a shot tipped onto the bar by Bull and the rebound was hacked to safety.

Crawley replied with an Ashton Grant effort which was tipped round by Kirkwood.

Leighton came out fired up in the second half but found themselves 2-0 down after 54 minutes. Reece Green made a terrific down the left and was flattened in the box. The referee pointed straight to the spot and up stepped Rob Newman to plant the ball firmly past Kirkwood.

After 70 minutes a clash of heads between McManus and Dom Massala resulted in a bad cut for the Leighton skipper. The game was delayed for a full seven minutes before Massala made his way off the pitch.

In the closing minutes Crawley missed a chance to kill the game when Sean Coughlan went through but he was denied by Kirkwood.

Deep into added time Leighton pulled a goal back when an unmarked Onabolu headed past Bull.

Crawley finish the season with three away games. They visited Stotfold on Tuesday and travel to Tring Athletic on Saturday.