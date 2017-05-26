Cup joy for youngsters at Super Sunday

A host of Luton-based sides lifted silverware at the M&S Water Services Chiltern Youth League Super Sunday Cup Finals recently.
The tournament, also sponsored by 3Q Sports, saw Co-op Sports win the U11 Shield Competition by beating Crawley Green Youth Bears 4-1.
Crawley started the game well, as they went close early on, denied by superb save by keeper Ryan Boon.
Co-op grew into the contest though and went ahead when Lewis Dickson’s effort from 25 yards flew in.
Bears equalised through Kayden Paton McMaster’s fine strike, while Co-op fought back well, Daniel Ofori and Dickson combining before Ofori drilled into the net from 25 yards.
In the second period, Caiden Hatton-Smith wriggled free and fired home his side’s third, while Ofori made it 4-1 in the closing stages with a cheeky back heel, allowing captain Aodhan Clarke to lift the first trophy in the team’s short history.
Dunstable Town were edged out 3-2 by Wilstead Harriers in the U11 League Cup.
Luton United took the U12 Plate by beating Kempston Rovers Colts Lions on penalties after a 2-2 draw.
In the U15 League Cup, Totternhoe Reds saw off Ampthill Town Casuals 3-0.
Crawley Green Falcons got their hands on the U16 League Cup after beat Luton Borough Youth 3-1.
Crawley made a fine start to the final as Relakeem Kamara’s header at the back post found the net.
Borough equalised when a long range shot from outside the box beat stand-in goalkeeper Lewis Heathfield.
However, Falcons immediately hit back when Armani Spence delivered a terrific cross for Callum Livings to slot home.
They made sure of victory as Nigel Chikamba made it 3-1 to secure the league and cup double for the side this season.
AFC Sundon won the U18 League Cup by beating Arlesey Town Youth 4-0.