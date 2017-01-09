Dunstable beaten by early Blake strike

Southern League Premier Division: Chesham United 1 Dunstable Town 0

An early goal by Ryan Blake saw Dunstable Town fall to a 1-0 defeat at Chesham United in their trip to Chesham United on Saturday.

With suspensions and injuries hampering their selection, Dunstable fielded two new signings, Jack Lampe from Kingstonian and Bedford Town’s Sam Baffour, the latter making his debut as a substitute.

The visitors were living dangerous early on, Matt Taylor’s shot requiring a desperate clearance, as did the following effort.

Dunstable did have their moments, Kelvin Bossman’s fine effort saved by Ashlee Jones, before Chesham, who had former Premier League players Darren Purse and Barry Hayles in their side, took the lead, Blake waltzing through virtually unchallenged to finish with ease.

Tony Fontanelle’s side tried to find a way back, Shane Bush denied by Jones, while he sent another effort inches over.

Blake hit the side-netting for the hosts as Dunstable were thankful to the bar twice when Chesham saw two headers hit the woodwork and bounce clear.

Bossman went close to a leveller, his low shot well saved by Jones, who also prevented Zack Reynolds’ shot going in too.

Chesham had further chances though, one kicked off the line by Danny Talbot, while in the second period, Jack Green’s tame effort was blocked, while Bush came close to an equaliser too.

Baffour was then thrown on for his debut, while Danny Green had a shot deflected for another corner, which was collected by Jones as although Dunstable pushed for a leveller until the end, it wasn’t forthcoming.

Blues now host Kings Langley tomorrow and then entertain Kettering Town on Saturday.

Chesham: Ashlee Jones, Benji Crilley, Brett Longden (Toby Little), Mat Mitchell King, Darren Purse (C), Adam Martin (Sam Youngs), Dave Pearce, Matt Taylor, Barry Hayles (Drew Roberts), Brad Wadkins, Ryan Blake.

Subs not used: Stephan Hamilton-Forbes, Taylor McKenzie.

Dunstable: Jamie Head, Zack Reynolds, Gedeon Okita, Danny Talbot (Vences Bola), Jack Lampe, Adam Pepera (C), Kelvin Bossman, Danny Green, Shane Bush, David Longe-King, Jack Green (Sam Baffour).

Subs not used: Adam Moussi, Jack Smith.

Attendance: 369.