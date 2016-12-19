Dunstable fall to defeat at home to Frome

Southern League Premier Division: Dunstable Town 0 Frome Town 2

Dunstable Town’s poor league form at Creasey Park continued with a 2-0 defeat at home to Frome Town on Saturday.

The Blues failed to score in front of their own fans in a Southern Premier match for the fourth match running, with their last goal coming back in the 2-1 defeat at home to Chippenham on October 22, when Daniel Green netted.

Dunstable were without the injured Sam Doolan, who is now thankfully out of hospital after fracturing his skull, but won’t be risked for the foreseeable future.

On-loan Andrew Iwediuno came into the side, while Alex Cathline was also ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Shane Bush fired off target early on, while the visitors threatened as Jon Davies’ effort deflected for a corner which Marcus Mapstone headed wide.

Vences Bola showed flashes of pace, but Frome looked the more likely, with Davies shooting from range, as Jamie Head tipped it behind, while he also smothered a loose ball ahead of Mikey Bryant.

Dunstable’s first shot on target came after the half-hour mark, with Bush’s effort straight at Kyle Phillips.

Frome then broke the deadlock three minutes before the interval as a cross saw both Head and Zack Reynolds hesitate, with Jake Jackson hooking the ball home.

After the interval, Kelvin Bossman’s cross drew a weak finish from had broken Jack Hutchinson as Frome then extended their lead on 50 minutes, when Bryant’s cross was headed home by Ollie Knight.

A good cross from Bola flashed across goal, while substitute Jack Green had a half chance, with Dunstable’s best chance seeing Bush’s header from Danny Talbot’s free kick scrape the top of the bar.

Frome did get the ball into the net a third time but it was ruled offside as Dunstable dropped to 11th in the table and visit Hitchin on Boxing Day.

Dunstable: Jamie Head, Zack Reynolds, Gedeon Okita, Danny Talbot (Adam Moussi), Andrew Iwediuno, Adam Pepera (C), Vences Bola (Jetmir Esso), David Longe-King, Kelvin Bossman, Shane Bush, Jack Hutchinson (Jack Green).

Sub not used: Danny Green.

Frome: Kyle Phillips, Krissy Miller, Sam Teale (C), Connor Roberts, Marcus Mapstone, Clayton Green, Jon Davies, George Miller, Jake Jackson (Darren Jefferies), Mikey Bryant, Ollie Knight.

Subs not used: Chris Gregan, Ben Cleverly.

Attendance: 88.